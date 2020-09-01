Ex-Wildcats Jason Gardner, Jawann McClellan leaned on Lute's lessons in trying times

McClellan flew home to Houston to help with the arrangements, and was surprised to see who else showed up.

Olson “flew all the way back from Italy for my dad’s funeral,” McClellan said. “I remember it like it was yesterday. He only came back for maybe three or four hours, maybe five hours, just to spend with me, because he had to get back. That showed me a lot.”

Especially since Olson had reason to believe his highly touted wing might never play another game for him again.

“He told me, ‘You have my blessing. If you want to transfer, I’m not gonna hold you back,’” McClellan said. Olson said “if you want to move close to home, if you want to go to Texas or Houston or whatever, you have my blessing, I’ll do everything in my power to make sure the NCAA grants you immediate eligibility.”

As it turned out, Olson may have unknowingly re-recruited McClellan instead. He played three more seasons for the Wildcats.

“That’s one of the reasons why I stayed, because he showed me loyalty,” McClellan said. “It wasn’t really about basketball at the time. Of course, he would like to win ballgames. And at that time, I was still relatively good and healthy. So I would have been a big loss for him, but he wasn’t even worried about it.”