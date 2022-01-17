 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcats Joseph Blair, Jesse Mermuys make NBA head coaching debuts on Monday

Ex-Wildcats Joseph Blair, Jesse Mermuys make NBA head coaching debuts on Monday

Two former Arizona Wildcats made their NBA head coaching debuts Monday. 

Following two-plus seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA, Joseph Blair made his association head coaching debut Monday afternoon, when the Washington Wizards cruised by the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98, while Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic graduate Jesse Mermuys coached the Orlando Magic against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Blair took over for Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Pat Delany, both of whom entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Similarly, Mermuys took over for head coach Jamahl Mosley and Nate Tibbetts after they entered the league's health and safety protocols. 

Blair entered the NBA coaching ranks with the Sixers in 2019 under then head coach Brett Brown, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2020-21 season. 

Prior to his NBA journey, Blair was the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, where he won the G League championship in 2019. Blair was a graduate assistant on former Arizona head coach Sean Miller's staff at the UA from 2013-15. 

As a player, Blair played for the UA from 1992-96 and was a starting forward on Arizona's 1994 Final Four team. In 1996, Blair was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics before an illustrious career overseas in Europe and with the Harlem Globetrotters. 

Mermuys has served as an assistant coach at Salpointe Catholic, Pima College, Southern Utah, the UA, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and now the Magic.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tommy Lloyd on Kerr Kriisa's absence, Wildcats' culture after win over Utah

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News