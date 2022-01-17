Ex-Wildcats Joseph Blair, Jesse Mermuys make NBA head coaching debuts on Monday

Two former Arizona Wildcats made their NBA head coaching debuts Monday.

Following two-plus seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA, Joseph Blair made his association head coaching debut Monday afternoon, when the Washington Wizards cruised by the Philadelphia 76ers 117-98, while Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic graduate Jesse Mermuys coached the Orlando Magic against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Blair took over for Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Pat Delany, both of whom entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Similarly, Mermuys took over for head coach Jamahl Mosley and Nate Tibbetts after they entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Blair entered the NBA coaching ranks with the Sixers in 2019 under then head coach Brett Brown, then with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 2020-21 season.

Prior to his NBA journey, Blair was the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, where he won the G League championship in 2019. Blair was a graduate assistant on former Arizona head coach Sean Miller's staff at the UA from 2013-15.