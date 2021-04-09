Ex-Wildcats Nick Johnson, Derrick Williams praise Sean Miller; UA's search continues

While Arizona moved on with its hiring process Friday, reportedly having interviewed Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd and several former Wildcats, two players central to the high points of the Sean Miller era said goodbye to some UA history.
“End of an Era!” Nick Johnson posted from Turkey, where he is playing professionally this season. “Seems like just yesterday when you first got the job and came to see me! We’ve been through so much since then!
“You deserve so much better. Here’s to you our goat!”
A product of Gilbert who became the 2014 Pac-12 Player of the Year while leading the Wildcats to the Elite Eight that season, Johnson was an immediate recruiting target of Miller after he was hired by Arizona in April 2009.
Johnson transferred to Nevada’s Findlay Prep, then returned to his home state to play three years of college basketball for the Wildcats.
He arrived at Arizona just after the Wildcats turned around quickly from a 16-15 effort in Miller’s first season of 2009-10 to make the 2011 Elite Eight, thanks in large part to star forward Derrick Williams.
“No one remembers the bad start, but I do, real Arizona fans do,” Williams posted to Twitter. “That’s just one example of the excellence that he demanded. He was tough on us 100% .. But every player looks back now and appreciate every second. Thank you Sean for bringing Arizona back.”
A product of Southern California who originally signed with USC but was released from his letter-of-intent in the wake of an NCAA investigation into the Trojans, Williams arrived in Tucson during the summer of 2009 and his talents were soon evident in practices.
Williams did not start immediately for the Wildcats but broke out publicly when he skillfully drew so many fouls from Wisconsin in a Maui Invitational game that he went to the free-throw line 21 times.
From there, he continued to lead the Wildcats, along with fellow former USC signee Momo Jones, despite having to play the final half of his sophomore season with a broken pinky.
“Thank you Sean for pushing me to be great,” Williams posted. “Thank you for showing me at such a young age what was possible with hard work … thank you for all the great memories .. The accolades speak for themselves.
“What I believe Arizona is losing is not easily replaceable, someone with heart and desire to win every single game no matter what the odds are. His approach to the game every day to be the best is what will always separate him from others.”
Arizona moved even closer toward hiring Miller’s replacement Friday.
According to CBS Sports, it has already interviewed Floyd, while Stadium reported that Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire interviewed Wednesday and that fellow former Wildcat Miles Simon, now a Lakers assistant, was scheduled to on Friday.
In addition, WildcatAuthority.com said UA assistant coach Jason Terry interviewed on Friday.
Messages seeking comment from Terry, Stoudamire and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, another potential candidate if he is interested, were not answered Friday.
How seriously UA is considering those alumni candidates — or whether their input is being considered — has been a topic of discussion on social media.
In a Twitter response to a post that Lloyd had already agreed to the job on Friday, ex-Wildcat A.J. Bramlett said “that can’t be true.”
“The damage done from this kind of decision without feedback from the alumni will kill the support from all of us,” tweeted Bramlett, a starter for Lute Olson’s 1997 national champions. “One of the most valuable assets we have is our history and it needs to be the first thing considered.
“I bleed Arizona every day. I wear the ‘A’ almost everyday in (New Mexico). The relationships I made during my time with Arizona basketball are the most long lasting of any relationships in my life. I know what Coach O would want and not involving us in this is the wrong thing to do.”
Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton, another former UA standout, has said he’s not interested in the job.
Steve Kerr, meanwhile, is available if Arizona needs input. Even though he’s long been in a lofty spot as the Golden State Warriors’ head coach, Kerr — whose No. 25 jersey is retired at the UA — was asked if he had ever thought about at his alma mater.
“I have thought about coaching my alma mater,” Kerr said. “I have a great, great job right now and I love coaching the Warriors, so I’m not going anywhere. But I’m very interested in what happens and I have a lot of love for my alma mater.
“I definitely want to thank Sean for his 12 years of commitment to the school. He had some great years and did a lot of great things. I really am supportive of everything that the university is going to do moving forward.
“If they need my help, I will offer my help.”