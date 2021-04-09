Ex-Wildcats Nick Johnson, Derrick Williams praise Sean Miller; UA's search continues

In addition, WildcatAuthority.com said UA assistant coach Jason Terry interviewed on Friday.

Messages seeking comment from Terry, Stoudamire and Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner, another potential candidate if he is interested, were not answered Friday.

How seriously UA is considering those alumni candidates — or whether their input is being considered — has been a topic of discussion on social media.

In a Twitter response to a post that Lloyd had already agreed to the job on Friday, ex-Wildcat A.J. Bramlett said “that can’t be true.”

“The damage done from this kind of decision without feedback from the alumni will kill the support from all of us,” tweeted Bramlett, a starter for Lute Olson’s 1997 national champions. “One of the most valuable assets we have is our history and it needs to be the first thing considered.

“I bleed Arizona every day. I wear the ‘A’ almost everyday in (New Mexico). The relationships I made during my time with Arizona basketball are the most long lasting of any relationships in my life. I know what Coach O would want and not involving us in this is the wrong thing to do.”

Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton, another former UA standout, has said he’s not interested in the job.