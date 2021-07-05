Ex-Wildcats Nico Mannion, Josh Green to compete in Tokyo Olympics

Two more former Arizona Wildcats will take part in the Olympics set to begin in Tokyo later this month.

Dallas Mavericks wing Josh Green (Australia) and Golden State Warriors point guard Nico Mannion (Italy), former longtime teammates who both played at the UA during the 2019-20 season, have officially been added to their respective countries' rosters.

Mannion and Green join Leon Wood (1984), Richard Jefferson (2004) and Andre Iguodala (2012) as ex-UA basketball players to compete in the Olympics. Green and Mannion are the first Arizona products to play in the Olympics on international rosters.

Mannion is the latest member of his family to compete in the Olympics. His mother, Gaia Bianchi Mannion, played for the Italian volleyball team during her playing career.

In the Olympic qualifying round on Sunday, Mannion tabbed 24 points on 7-for-17 shooting and four assists in a 102-95 upset win over Serbia. It's the first time since 2004 Italy qualified for the Olympics.

Mannion is the fourth member of the Warriors to participate in the Olympics this year, along with head coach — and ex-Wildcat — Steve Kerr (USA), Draymond Green (USA) and Mike Brown (Nigeria).