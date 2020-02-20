Ex-Wildcats Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye ‘trip’ to UA campus to record podcast, tell stories

Broadcasting wasn’t initially in the cards for Jefferson, who joked that major at the UA was basketball. He began looking into it as he NBA career wound down.

“I just wanted a break and wanted to have fun, watch games and enjoy it,” Jefferson said. “I’ve watched a million basketball games, but now I watch it from a different perspective and listen to what the broadcasters have to say.”

Frye and Jefferson aren’t the only former Wildcats to go into broadcasting. Steve Kerr, Miles Simon, Matt Muehlebach, Corey Williams and Tom Tolbert, among others, have taken to the airwaves.

Jefferson said Kerr, now coach of the Golden State Warriors, showed him the ins and outs of TV broadcasting when he first started. Walton, Jefferson’s best buddy from their time at the UA, coaches the Sacramento Kings. Simon is an assistant coach with the Lakers, Josh Pastner is the head coach at Georgia Tech and Damon Stoudamire runs the Pacific program.

Between the coaches and broadcasters, there’s a strong UA presence in the basketball world. They’re tied together by a common mentor: Olson, who led the UA to the 1997 national championship on the way to a hall of fame career.

“Lute Olson’s big thing was teaching people how to be men,” Jefferson said.