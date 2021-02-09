Expect Beavers to throw different 'D' at Arizona star Bennedict Mathurin when UA, OSU play Thursday

The two went on to have “two or three really hard talks,” Miller said, and the coach also did not start him at Colorado.

But then Mathurin went out and played one of his most efficient games of the season against the Buffaloes on Saturday, scoring 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting while hitting 4 of 5 3-pointers and almost giving the Wildcats enough to win after they fell into an early 19-2 hole.

“His response was exactly what I think any coach or any team would love to see in a player,” Miller said. “He not only made his shots but his disposition, his attitude, the way he practiced, all of that was just excellent. I think it really says a lot about Benn’s character, his future being really, really bright.

“That’s why you come to a place like Arizona. You aren’t just given everything. You’re going to have to earn it. There’s going to be some tough moments. But that’s how you grow.”

After those conversations with Miller, Mathurin spoke with nearly the same words. He said he was “not really focused” coming into the Utah game but changed that after speaking with Miller.