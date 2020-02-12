'Experience factor' hurts Arizona Wildcats as they attempt to make Pac-12 run with freshmen at key spots

Which might be another way of saying that Nico Mannion can’t be Mike Bibby. Mannion does actually have to do it all: lead the break, pass, score, defend, but also lead, as much as possible.

By all accounts, he’s trying.

“Nico is definitely the leader of this team and before every game I tell him, ‘Hey, run the show because he’s our PG,’ ” Lee said. “But I think with all the hype that’s came around him, people forget that he’s still a freshman. He’s still a kid. He played high school ball last year. He’s had a couple off games and that’s to be expected. But if you just block all that out, he’s done a lot of great things this season.”

Looking from the outside, with firsthand knowledge of what it is like on the inside, Williams speaks a little blunter about Mannion’s situation.

“He’s in the worst spot of all,” Williams said. “He’s talented but the hype machine has been out of control. Everybody knows how many scouts are coming to the game to watch him and they’re trying to destroy him and make a name for themselves.”

Not only does Mannion have to lead and produce but Williams says opponents are constantly trying to bring him down, well aware of his first-round NBA draft projection.