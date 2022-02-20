Experience gained in close win over Oregon could help Arizona in March Madness

On Arizona's ensuing inbound, Oregon put five guards on the floor to try to force a turnover and nearly did so. Terry inbounded to Larsson, who almost lost it but batted it back to Terry as he was falling out of bounds.

Terry was then fouled and hit the second of two free throws to make it 84-81 with 10 seconds left.

• 0:00 — Koloko's second stop

Having dished game-winning assists against Arizona in each of the previous two seasons, Richardson had a chance to send this one to overtime on the Ducks’ final possession. He also had the 7-foot Koloko switched on to him but, again, that didn’t matter.

Koloko kept close to Richardson on the wing and funneled him to the left of the basket. Not looking to pass — nor seeing anything but Koloko between him and the basket — a flustered Richardson was called for a travel as time ran out.

“I know he wanted to get a 3 and so I just tried to get him to drive,” Koloko said.

Lloyd said he thought the plan called for fouling Oregon before the Ducks set up for a 3-pointer but found leaving things in Koloko’s hands also worked out pretty well.