Expert: Suspension likely to follow Sean Miller to Xavier if NCAA charge against him holds up

“That would follow the coach, and I would suspect that it would be on the lower end of that range if he’s found to have committed the violation,” Brown said.

Xavier may have “calculated that, 'OK, if we think that and some modest recruiting penalties are about as bad as it's going to be, then good for us and good for Coach Miller. We can get a good coach and he can come to a good program and we can overcome that and have a long and happy relationship.' That's the thinking.”

Xavier athletic director Greg Christopher told the Cincinnati Enquirer that the school realizes "Sean may receive penalties once the case has been fully adjudicated later this year." Christopher may have some unique insight to Miller’s situation. He is the former chair of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions, and Brown said he assumed Christopher has analyzed the charge against Miller.

Brown said Christopher and his staff likely found information about the charge and Miller’s potential defense “satisfactory,” while also calculating that any possible penalty won’t be “significantly harmful to the anticipated success of the program under Coach Miller.”