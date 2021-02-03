Extra buses, smaller planes and boxed food: How Arizona's road trips have changed during the pandemic

Other than Arizona’s historically strong road history, there’s an easy hypothesis to throw out when explaining the Wildcats’ 4-1 start away from McKale Center this season.

Something like this: The team loses all five starters but brings in a ton of new guys who bond together during long road trips, hanging out, sharing stories, team meals, and getting comfortable with each other off the court, and it helps translate on the court.

The coaches get with their players in casual settings, too, developing stronger relationships they can draw from when times get tougher.

Except the Wildcats can’t do any of that, really.

Not in COVID-19 times.

This season, almost every aspect of the Wildcats’ road trips is designed around maximizing the amount of space between everybody, so as to minimize potential coronavirus spread and the chance of a single positive test wiping the entire team out with contact tracing.

Then there’s the restriction most everyone else in the world is facing, too.