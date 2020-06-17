Family affair: Wildcats offer Dikembe Mutombo's son, Zeke Nnaji's cousin for 2022

“He’s trying to give me those nuggets here and there,” Ryan Mutombo told 247Sports.com. “He tells me to block everything. I go after every single ball when I’m down there. I’m really relentless.”

Nnaji may not have a national ranking, but he and fellow UA target Cam Heide were placed among Minnesota’s top 11 prospects in the class of 2022 in a 2018 PrepHoops.com story.

“Elvis rebounds in big numbers and has the type of length that makes you believe that he is going to be as big as his relative Zeke Nnaji,” PrepHoops.com wrote. “Elvis is a defensive pain because of that active length getting deflections and shutting down advances forcing passes to bad spots. Also moves his feet really well so he can switch off to several players.”

Nnaji told Gopher Illustrated last October that he had been hearing from Minnesota, Iowa State, Purdue, Iowa and Arizona while he also reported an offer from Marquette last month.

Rim shots

Zeke Nnaji was scheduled to interview with the Suns on Wednesday after speaking to the Magic on Tuesday, according to a report from Minneapolis’ KSTP-TV.

The NCAA announced that college basketball programs can begin required workouts on July 20, though Arizona has tentatively set a July 27 starting date. The NCAA also delayed a vote on whether to allow summer recruiting events in August and September.

