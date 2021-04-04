 Skip to main content
Fans can welcome back Wildcats women Monday at Arizona Stadium
editor's pick top story

  • Updated
Arizona vs. UConn, NCAA Tournament

After grabbing the rebound, Arizona Wildcats forward Sam Thomas (14) looks to make a basket as she's surrounded by UConn defenders in the first half during the NCAA Tournament Final Four game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on April 2, 2021.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The UA will hold a welcome-back celebration Monday morning for the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team, regardless of how they fare in Sunday afternoon's championship game against Stanford. 

Gates open at 10 a.m., and the team is scheduled to arrive back on campus at 11:15 a.m.

Fans should enter through Gates 2, 3, 4 and 6; all fans will sit along in the east-side seats.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UA is requesting that fans:

RSVP here that they are attending the event, as attendance is capped at 15% of the stadium's seating capacity;

• Fill out the UA's daily wellcheck survey;

• Wear masks;

• Practice social distancing;

• Bring sealed non-alcoholic beverages and small snacks, since the concession stands will not be open. (Water, however, will be available).

