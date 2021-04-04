Fans can welcome back Wildcats women Monday at Arizona Stadium

The UA will hold a welcome-back celebration Monday morning for the Arizona Wildcats' women's basketball team, regardless of how they fare in Sunday afternoon's championship game against Stanford.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and the team is scheduled to arrive back on campus at 11:15 a.m.

Fans should enter through Gates 2, 3, 4 and 6; all fans will sit along in the east-side seats.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UA is requesting that fans:

• RSVP here that they are attending the event, as attendance is capped at 15% of the stadium's seating capacity;

• Fill out the UA's daily wellcheck survey;

• Wear masks;

• Practice social distancing;

• Bring sealed non-alcoholic beverages and small snacks, since the concession stands will not be open. (Water, however, will be available).