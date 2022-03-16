Fans have fallen for Wildcats' electric, likable roster

What makes this year’s Wildcats so special?
While at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, Arizona fan Juliet Fortino offered an explanation.
“We had no expectations this season,” said the 49-year-old Fortino. “Not a single Arizona fan here if you asked them had these kinds of expectations for Tommy Lloyd in his first season. Look where we are now; why can’t we make it happen?”
Fortino and the group she traveled to Las Vegas with like the Wildcats’ chances to cut down the nets and hoist the NCAA championship trophy.
“They don’t really have any big weaknesses,” Henry Fortino, 53, said.
Added Jill Martindale, 69, “They’re fully capable of going all the way.”
Much of that has to do with the Wildcats’ likable, electrifying roster and fast-paced style of play.
The Star asked Wildcats fans to name their favorite player. Here’s what they said:
Jackie Ludwig, 63: “Dalen Terry. His smile, his energy. He’s always pumping us up, raising his hands.”
Larry Leber, 76: “Azuolas Tubelis. He’s a great player, he gives 100%, he runs the court hard and he’s tough underneath. He’s so unassuming and just gets down to business.”
DeDe Leber, 75: “Benn Mathurin. When he’s on, everyone is on. When he’s going, we win.”
Angel Bracamonte, 13: “Oumar Ballo. He’s got that size; he’ll just slam it in your face. That’s all you got to do, you just got to feed him the ball.”
Danny Klein, 43: Koloko. “Most improved player in college basketball, best shot blocker in the country right now. Amazing what he’s done in terms of his growth and what Tommy Lloyd has instilled in him.”
Rick Vock, 63: “Mathurin. What an athlete, it’s going to be fun to watch him in the NBA. He’s what an NBA player looks like in college. Fun to watch.”
Kyle Kempton, 19: “Mathurin. He’s throwing down those crazy windmills. His energy is really high too all the time. He’s always yelling and doing all this crazy stuff.”
Jill Martindale, 69: “I love them all. It’s hard to choose because they all each have great potential.”
Bates Butler, 77: ”Kerr Kriisa. He’s a great shooter and a great point guard. Kerr is a lot of fun.”
Robert Butler, 44: “Kerr. I love his attitude. I love that all the other teams hate him, it makes us love him even more.”
Bret Borg, 61: “Terry, man. The Phoenix guy comes to the right place. He’s unselfish, he’s going to be great.”
