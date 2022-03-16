Fans have fallen for Wildcats' electric, likable roster

DeDe Leber, 75: “Benn Mathurin. When he’s on, everyone is on. When he’s going, we win.”

Angel Bracamonte, 13: “Oumar Ballo. He’s got that size; he’ll just slam it in your face. That’s all you got to do, you just got to feed him the ball.”

Danny Klein, 43: Koloko. “Most improved player in college basketball, best shot blocker in the country right now. Amazing what he’s done in terms of his growth and what Tommy Lloyd has instilled in him.”

Rick Vock, 63: “Mathurin. What an athlete, it’s going to be fun to watch him in the NBA. He’s what an NBA player looks like in college. Fun to watch.”

Kyle Kempton, 19: “Mathurin. He’s throwing down those crazy windmills. His energy is really high too all the time. He’s always yelling and doing all this crazy stuff.”

Jill Martindale, 69: “I love them all. It’s hard to choose because they all each have great potential.”

Bates Butler, 77: ”Kerr Kriisa. He’s a great shooter and a great point guard. Kerr is a lot of fun.”