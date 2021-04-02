Final Four notes: Ex-'mates rally behind UA's coach; Aari a second-team All-American; Cats start gameday on 'Today'

Sharing the moment

Joan Bonvicini, the woman who first put the UA women’s basketball program on the map, was in the stands Friday night. Bonvicini coached at the UA from 1991-2008; her 1997-98 team, led by Barnes, was her best at the UA.

Barnes said Bonvicini “was there with me through it all.”

“She put me in situations to be successful and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her and my success with her,” Barnes said. “In the pros, she was with me in my first training camp. She’s been with me through all these huge life things. I think that’s the definition of a mentor. … I’m just lucky that I have her in Tucson. (She’s) someone that doesn’t have any stake in anything; (she) just wants me to be successful. I’m fortunate to have her.”

Not a 3-point shooter

During Arizona’s Elite Eight game against Indiana, the broadcasters kept saying that Trinity Baptiste wasn’t a 3-point shooter.

Not quite. Baptiste has connected on 14 of 41 3s this year; when she hits, it’s a spark for the Wildcats.