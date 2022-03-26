Finish a footnote for Wildcats, who brought fan-friendly, fun basketball back to McKale

“But in my heart, I know what success looks like. I know what good teams look like and I knew we could be good. We just had to hang with it and deal with a little bit of adversity.”

Over the next two months, the Wildcats' momentum remained slower to build in the stands than on the court. The Wildcats returned home for a 105-59 laugher over Sacramento State on Nov. 27, though the UA football team was also playing ASU on that day, and only about 10,000 fans showed up (the announced crowd was 11,733).

But those who did catch the game live or TV, saw the Wildcats again playing a visually appealing brand of basketball that had five players score in double figures and 31 assists for their 38 made field goals, the first time Arizona had 30 assists in a game in over two decades.

“It’s just the way we play and the chemistry that we have,” said reserve guard Pelle Larsson, who had a season-high 17 points against the Hornets. “We just like playing with each other. We like passing it to each other and if a guy has an open shot, we don't mind giving up a good one to get a great one.”