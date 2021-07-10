Five former Arizona Wildcats set to play in The Basketball Tournament

Beginning in 2014, ex-Wildcats to compete in TBT include four-time winner Kyle Fogg (Overseas Elite), Nick Johnson (The Money Team) and Ryan Luther (Herd That) and Lyons (The Money Team).

Opening round of TBT is set to begin on July 16 in Wichita, Kansas, and will be aired on ESPN family of networks, with other opening rounds in Charleston, West Virginia (July 17-21), Columbus, Ohio (July 23-27) and Peoria, Illinois (July 24-28).

Championship weekend is from July 31-Aug.3 in Dayton, Ohio and all games will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN2. The $1 million prize for the winning team will divided amongst players and staffers.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

