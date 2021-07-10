 Skip to main content
Five former Arizona Wildcats set to play in The Basketball Tournament
University of Arizona vs Alabama

Arizona guard Rawle Alkins (1) left, and guard Brandon Randolph (5) celebrate the Wildcats 88-82 win against Alabama at McKale Center, Saturday, December 9, 2017, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

In back-to-back summers, several former Arizona Wildcats will take part in the The Basketball Tournament (TBT), a single-elimination basketball tournament with a $1 million cash prize for the winning team. 

The 64-team tournament will feature former Pac-10 Player of the Year Derrick Williams (L.A. Cheaters), Brandon Randolph (Mental Toughness), Rawle Alkins (Eberlein Drive), Mark Lyons (Zip 'Em Up) and J.P. Prince (Ballinteers)

Williams' squad will represent Drew League, a Los Angeles summer basketball staple. Williams recently signed a contract with Israel's Maccabi Tel Aviv. 

Alkins (Raptors 905) and Randolph (Wisconsin Herd) recently had stints in the G League. Both players left the UA after two seasons. Lyons, an All-Pac-12 point guard in 2013, is signed with Charilaos Trikoupis in Greece. 

UA's J.P. Prince goes up for two in the second half of the Red-Blue Game on Oct. 26, 2006.

Prince, who transferred from Arizona to Tennessee in '07, will play for the Volunteers' alumni team in TBT. The 33-year-old Prince's last professional contract was with the Poland's Astoria Bydgoszcz. 

Beginning in 2014, ex-Wildcats to compete in TBT include four-time winner Kyle Fogg (Overseas Elite), Nick Johnson (The Money Team) and Ryan Luther (Herd That) and Lyons (The Money Team). 

Opening round of TBT is set to begin on July 16 in Wichita, Kansas, and will be aired on ESPN family of networks, with other opening rounds in Charleston, West Virginia (July 17-21), Columbus, Ohio (July 23-27) and Peoria, Illinois (July 24-28). 

Championship weekend is from July 31-Aug.3 in Dayton, Ohio and all games will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN2. The $1 million prize for the winning team will divided amongst players and staffers. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

