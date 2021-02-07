Five philosophies Adia Barnes follows as Wildcats continue their ascent

Adia Barnes hasn’t played basketball in 11 years, yet she still has an athlete’s mindset.
She would say that this is a good thing.
It allows her to block out all the noise, know how to pick out what are the important things to focus on and push away all the distractions that might get in her way of achieving her goals.
“It’s just who I am,” said Barnes, whose No. 9-ranked Wildcats visit No. 12 Oregon on Monday night. “I’ve learned that it’s important to keep things simple. What I’ve learned is to narrow the focus; don’t look too far ahead.”
This mindset is at the foundation of everything that Barnes has done over her career as a player and a coach.
She shares some of her guiding philosophies – or Adia-isms — week in and week out including don’t listen to the noise, focus on what’s next and get 1% better every day.
Barnes even has a sign in the locker room to remind the Wildcats of them every single day — and it’s one of the last things they see before heading onto the court.
Here are five of these philosophies and how they have shaped Barnes’ life since she was a young girl.
1. Control the controllable.
“As a player, I could control bringing value and giving something a coach couldn’t live without. I remember one year (the Seattle Storm’s Championship season) we really needed a defensive player. I wasn’t a defensive stopper, but they didn’t need me to score. We had Sue Bird and Lauren Jackson. I was willing to do whatever I needed to do and became a stopper. I evolved into that because I wanted to play. I really believe you can always control effort and attitude. I couldn’t go into training camp and think I was going to start. I wasn’t a superstar; I was a role player. It was just the mentality I had.
“I approach coaching the same way. What can I control? How do I get my team better every day? How do we grow? I don’t look at ‘Oh, we need to win the Pac-12.’ My job is to evaluate myself, my staff and my players and to get better and I hope you see us improving.”
2. Be the best version of yourself.
“I don’t think I’ve arrived; I’m always learning and getting better.
“One thing we did as a program was take the DISC assessment at the retreat last year. I learned that the players need more explanation on why we are doing certain things. We are way more successful when I explain more like, ‘this is a defensive drill and we’re focusing on x.’ I also noticed no one claps, so I had to figure out why we weren’t bringing the energy. I’m an “I” and I’m into that (talker, optimistic). They are more analytical and think about it and process it. I’m outward, they are inward. I studied it and they are better when I explain (things) – they are more responsive. It was eye-opening. I thought they just weren’t trying to do it. Now, I have to recruit more “I’s”.
“As a coach you will never win enough — besides Tara VanDerveer and Geno Auriemma — it’s very hard to stay on top for 20 years. My goal is to sustain success. My goal isn’t just to be No. 6 this year, then move off the Top 25 — it’s to be able to compete for championships. I’m not in it for the sprints, it’s a marathon.
“I don’t feel pressure at all this year. I want to win, but I am not satisfied with being in the Top 10. I want to get better. I think about ‘how do I win a championship? How do I get better? How do I be the best? How do I coach against legends like Tara? I want to get better.”
3. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable.
“My drive, grit and relentlessness came from my parents. I couldn’t go home and cry about my coach – they would say ‘are you doing your best? Work on your other hand. Work on your shooting.’ If I didn’t work hard – it just wasn’t an option. Just do it.
“I was always tough and driven – I grew up with all boys at the rec center. I played hard because the boys played hard. I was the only girl in the league and the best player. That gave me the toughness. I couldn’t cry.”
4. Never get too high or too low.
“I got injured when I was playing some of the best basketball of my career. I spent the off-season in the United States training and worked so hard. I was in the best shape of my life and was shooting 38% from the 3. Then, a number of games into the season, I tore my ACL. I was so sad for a month – I had never been hurt before. Then I thought, ‘what was I going to do – cry all the time?’ No. So, I focused on rehab and started my foundation. Everything happens for a reason. If I didn’t get injured, I would have never started my foundation.
“You have to be consistent. I had some coaches when we won, they were so happy and when we lost, they wouldn’t talk to you for a month. I hated that. After a game on the bus, I may not be happy, but when we get to the hotel, I’m over it. You can’t be successful hitting rock-bottom.”
5. Do your job.
“I love the whole process; when you love the hard stuff, everything is better. I read the story when I was the Star’s Sports Person of the Year and thought to myself, ‘I’ve got a lot going on with my baby and my team.’ To me, it’s always a lot. Would it be easier without the baby? Yes, but I’m more fulfilled as a woman, a Mom and a wife. It makes me a better coach.
“Being a professional athlete makes you more resilient. You are used to adversity and picking yourself up. It makes your skin thicker. The mentality of greatness comes from it. I think it’s a difference-maker. When I talk to friends who weren’t athletes, what’s hard for them is not a thing for me. I have work, my kids, my team and I never think ‘Oh I can’t do that.’ I just take a little from here or there and figure it out. I prioritize what’s urgent and what’s not. I try more to think if it doesn’t help my program or my players, then I don’t do it. I’m not great at it, yet. It’s hard to say no, because I care about people. I always want to be everything for everyone, and it can be exhausting. I just figure it out — whether it’s with my players or at home.”