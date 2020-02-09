Five reasons why Arizona Wildcats have struggled to make a shot over past 50 minutes of game action

The Wildcats were tied in the loss column with four other teams for first place and, with six of their 10 remaining games at home, appeared to be in good position to make a run at the Pac-12 title.

But after they returned home, something didn’t seem right to Miller. Maybe they celebrated too much on that cushy charter flight home, or maybe they just took too long to exhale afterward, but their edge was suddenly missing.

“You can always tell when a group is locked in and I thought on our last road trip (we had) the focus,” Miller said Thursday after the USC game. “I don’t know if I felt better about this year’s team on that trip, but tonight we obviously reverted. We had a hard time practicing leading up to the game. I didn’t think we had a great shoot-around (before the game).”

2. They almost melted down (again).

The Wildcats actually reverted almost to where they had been 12 days earlier, kicking away a 22-point lead in a 66-65 loss at ASU on Jan. 25.

Against USC, Arizona twice led by 20 points in the second half and watched USC cut it all the way down to three in the final seconds. The Wildcats missed their final six field goals, failing to score except at the free-throw line after Stone Gettings hit a midrange jumper with 8:20 to go.