Five-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke's sister, verbally commits to Arizona Wildcats

Maya Nnaji, a five-star forward in the 2022 recruiting class, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats Monday morning with a six-and-a-half minute video on Instagram . She joins her brother, former UA star and 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji, now a member of the Denver Nuggets, as members of the Nnaji family to play college basketball in Tucson.

"I want to go to a school that can help fulfill my aspirations of becoming a doctor, and play for a coach who looks like me," Nnaji said in the Instagram video. "I want to blaze my own trail and win championships for a program that knows what it takes to get there. This school has been watching me and supporting me from the sidelines since day one.