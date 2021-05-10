Five-star forward Maya Nnaji, Zeke's sister, verbally commits to Arizona Wildcats

The Nnaji family legacy at Arizona continues.
Maya Nnaji, a five-star forward in the 2022 recruiting class, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats Monday morning with a six-and-a-half minute video on Instagram. She joins her brother, former UA star and 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Zeke Nnaji, now a member of the Denver Nuggets, as members of the Nnaji family to play college basketball in Tucson.
Maya Nnaji selected the Wildcats over Stanford, South Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, Florida, Louisville, UCLA and Maryland, among others.
"I want to go to a school that can help fulfill my aspirations of becoming a doctor, and play for a coach who looks like me," Nnaji said in the Instagram video. "I want to blaze my own trail and win championships for a program that knows what it takes to get there. This school has been watching me and supporting me from the sidelines since day one.
"(Arizona) saw a spark in me at an early age and now they're like family to me."
Nnaji, a 6-foot-4-inch standout from Hopkins, Minnesota, is rated by ESPN as the seventh-best prospect and third-best forward for the 2022 class, making her the highest-ranked recruit to ever commit to Arizona. Nnaji will join Lauren Ware, Cate Reese and Semaj Smith as five-star players to play for the Wildcats under Adia Barnes.
ESPN analyst Dan Olson had high praise for Nnaji.
"Skilled interior performer delivers efficiently in the paint; interior footwork, utilizes either hand to finish in traffic; emerging face up game; a defensive intimidator, alters shots, initiates the fast break, mobile in transition; an impact prospect in the class of (2022)," wrote Olson in his evaluation of Nnaji.
Nnaji joins four-star Florida guard Kailyn Gilbert as prospects committed to the Wildcats for '22.
