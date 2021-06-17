Five-star guard Jaden Bradley to become Arizona's first official recruiting visitor in 19 months

“We see him as a great teacher and player developer inside a head coach’s body,” Nate Bradley said of Lloyd.

Originally from Rochester, New York, and now playing for Florida's IMG Academy, Bradley began his official visit tour at Michigan from June 4-6. In an interview with 247Sports.com's The Wolverine, Nate Bradley said the visit was “awesome” and noted that he had good conversations with coach Juwan Howard and assistant coach Phil Martelli.

The Michigan staff showed the Bradleys video of how Jaden would likely be used. Arizona is likely to do the same.

“He said, ‘This is what it looks like when it’s done the right way. This is what we’ve done in the past,’” Nate Bradley said. “We were really happy with what he showed him. It was a lot of point guard stuff, but he told him to watch all of it, not just the point guard, because the point guard is responsible for all five positions."

Bradley then went to Alabama from June 11-13 and hit North Carolina this week before leaving for Tucson on Thursday. Nate Bradley told Tar Heel Illustrated that his son played some pickup ball in Chapel Hill and heard about UNC’s plans to handle the still-uncertain legislation that will allow athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness while getting familiar with new coach Hubert Davis and his system.