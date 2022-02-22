Five-star guard Kylan Boswell nears decision after studying Arizona, Illinois closely

The other schools pursuing Boswell include Kansas, Michigan, Oregon, Texas Tech, UCLA and USC. Longer-term interest helped UNLV, Arizona and Illinois land official visits.

Boswell’s father, Brandon, said the UNLV visit stemmed from a longtime relationship the family has had with Rebels coach Kevin Kruger, who lived in Champaign, Illinois, when his father, Lon, coached the Illini in the late 1990s.

“They had an interest in Kyle and (Kevin Kruger) came to see him out in Section 7. They offered him around then, when Arizona did, and I think Illinois actually offered a little before,” Brandon Boswell said. “So those were kind of our early-interest programs who kept going, and that’s why we just wanted to make sure we visited them first.”

Even though he spent most of his life in Champaign, Boswell returned there earlier this month just to see how things have changed.

Brandon Boswell said it was “kind of crazy to hear his name chanted by the Orange Crush (student section),” while Kylan said he found it kind of surprising to see how much better the Illini are now than when he was growing up nearby.