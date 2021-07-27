Five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

One of the top 2022 players in Arizona — and the country — has trimmed his list of schools he's considering, and the UA Wildcats are in contention.

Five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound standout at Glendale Dream City Christian announced on social media his final list of 10 schools he's choosing from.

Besides Arizona, Sharpe, the Ontario, Canada native, is also considering Kentucky, Arizona State, Oregon, Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and USC.

Sharpe is rated as the second-best shooting guard in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.com.

