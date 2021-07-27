Five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

One of the top 2022 players in Arizona — and the country — has trimmed his list of schools he's considering, and the UA Wildcats are in contention.
Five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound standout at Glendale Dream City Christian announced on social media his final list of 10 schools he's choosing from.
Besides Arizona, Sharpe, the Ontario, Canada native, is also considering Kentucky, Arizona State, Oregon, Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and USC.
TOP 1️⃣0️⃣ #mytoolbox pic.twitter.com/BZ5HXTe4sd— Shaedon Sharpe (@ShaedonSharpe) July 28, 2021
Sharpe is rated as the second-best shooting guard in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.com.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports
Justin Spears
Sports producer
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.