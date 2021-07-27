 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

Five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe includes Arizona Wildcats in final list of schools

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

One of the top 2022 players in Arizona — and the country — has trimmed his list of schools he's considering, and the UA Wildcats are in contention. 

Five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound standout at Glendale Dream City Christian announced on social media his final list of 10 schools he's choosing from.

Besides Arizona, Sharpe, the Ontario, Canada native, is also considering Kentucky, Arizona State, Oregon, Alabama, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and USC. 

Sharpe is rated as the second-best shooting guard in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.com

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Everything Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said at Pac-12 Media Day

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News