Five-star PG Kylan 'Bam-Bam' Boswell reclassifies to play for Arizona Wildcats in 2022-23

The "Bam-Bam" era at Arizona has officially begun.

Kylan Boswell, a five-star point guard for the 2023 recruiting class, announced on his social media accounts Wednesday afternoon that he will reclassify to the '22 class and join the Wildcats for the 2022-23 season.

"After much deliberation with my family and coaches, I have decided to attend the University of Arizona this fall," Boswell, who is nicknamed Bam-Bam after the "Flintstones" character, said in the post.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard, originally an Illinois native, played high school ball at the Phoenix-area AZ Compass Prep. He's rated as the fourth-best point guard nationally, according to 247Sport.com and is the third-highest point guard to join the Wildcats since Nico Mannion and Mustafa Shakur (247's rankings began in 1999).

Boswell is the sixth on-scholarship newcomer for Arizona this upcoming and another piece to bolster the backcourt for head coach Tommy Lloyd's second season. The Wildcats are also adding former Texas point guard Courtney Ramey, Campbell wing Cedric Henderson Jr. and Serbian small forward Filip Borovicanin. Two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year Dylan Anderson and Estonian forward Henri Veesar are the other members of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class.

The Wildcats now have 12 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season and can add one more, albeit Arizona is expecting a potential scholarship reduction for its infractions case stemming from the federal investigation into the program in 2017.

G Kylan Boswell

G Courtney Ramey

G Cedric Henderson Jr.

G Kerr Kriisa

G Pelle Larsson

G Adama Bal

F Azuolas Tubelis

F Tautvilas Tubelis

C Oumar Ballo

F Henri Veesar

F Filip Borovicanin