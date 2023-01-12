 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five-star point guard Zoom Diallo includes Arizona in final list of schools

UA Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo 2021

Six schools are in contention to land Zoom Diallo, one of the top point guards for the 2024 recruiting class, and the Arizona Wildcats are included. 

The five-star Diallo, a Tacoma, Washington native and junior at Curtis Senior High School, announced on Twitter Thursday evening that he's down to Arizona, Gonzaga, Florida State, USC, Kansas and hometown Washington. 

Diallo, a 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pounder, is rated by 247Sports.com as the second-best point guard for '24. 

He was offered by the Wildcats in June and took his official visit in September for Red-Blue Game, along with five-star '24 small forward Carter Bryant and '23 guard commit KJ Lewis. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football.

