Five-star point guard Zoom Diallo includes Arizona in final list of schools

Six schools are in contention to land Zoom Diallo, one of the top point guards for the 2024 recruiting class, and the Arizona Wildcats are included.

The five-star Diallo, a Tacoma, Washington native and junior at Curtis Senior High School, announced on Twitter Thursday evening that he's down to Arizona, Gonzaga, Florida State, USC, Kansas and hometown Washington.

Then their were 6 left 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bDqYbEPBlo — Zoom Diallo (@r2rzoom) January 13, 2023

Diallo, a 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pounder, is rated by 247Sports.com as the second-best point guard for '24.

Recruits in attendance for Red-Blue Game: KJ Lewis (UA commit 2023)Carter Bryant (5-star SF 2024)Zoom Diallo (5-star PG 2024) pic.twitter.com/KrdppZlQM5 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 1, 2022