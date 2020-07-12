Five-star post player Aaronnette Vonleh commits to Arizona Wildcats

Five-star post player Aaaronette Vonleh of Oregon announced she has committed to the Arizona Wildcats.
Can’t wait to be a wildcat!! ❤️💙 #Committed 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EdM3l696rl— Aaronette✨☀️ (@aaronettevonleh) July 12, 2020
ESPN ranks Vonleh No. 38 overall in the class of 2021. She was a first-team all-state pick and her league's player of the year at West Linn High School.
Vonleh is the younger sister of NBA player Noah Vonleh.
Arizona coach Adia Barnes has now four five-star recruits during her time at the UA. Vonleh joins current Wildcats Cate Reese, Semaj Smith and incoming freshman Lauren Ware.
