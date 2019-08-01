Winning a WNIT title does have it's perks. And for UA coach Adia Barnes, it seems to be coming in fives — five-star players, that is.
Anaya Boyd, a five-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, tweeted Thursday that Arizona is among her top five schools.
Boyd is the second five-star recruit to include Arizona among her finalists. Lauren Ware, a post player from Bismarck, North Dakota, visited campus last weekend.
Boyd, from Hampton Georgia's Lovejoy High School, is a 5-foot-11-inch guard who ESPN has ranked No. 7 in her position and 29 overall. Others on Boyd's list include USC, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and North Carolina State.
Barnes already has a verbal commitment from Derin Erdogan, a point guard from Turkey, for 2020.