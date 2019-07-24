University of Arizona vs Wyoming

Arizona’s women’s basketball team is in the mix to land one of the top players in the 2020 recruiting class. Lauren Ware, a five-star post player from Bismarck, North Dakota posted her list of final five schools on Twitter. The UA is joined by UCLA, Minnesota, Tennessee and Texas. 

The 6-foot-3-inch Ware is rated as the No. 30 overall recruit and the fourth-best post player in ESPNW’s Top 100. She’s also a standout volleyball player and plans to pursue both sports in college, she told ESPN. 

Ware is the reigning North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year. She was named to North Dakota’s Class A First Team All-State as a sophomore and junior. Entering her senior season at Century High School. With Ware on the roster, Century is 79-4 over three years. The Patriots will enter the 2020 season on a 33-game win streak. 

Ware would be the second recruit to commit to coach Adia Barnes for the 2020 season, joining Turkish point guard Derin Erdogan

 

 

