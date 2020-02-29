Five Wildcats reflect on UA careers, team's historic season as Senior Day arrives

The last game of the Arizona Wildcats’ regular season is here. And what a season it has been.
The Wildcats cracked the Top 25, they beat two Top 10 teams, swept ASU, went on a run of 14 consecutive wins, beat a Top 5 team for the first time in program history, have secured a bye in the Pac-12 Tournament and all but locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll most likely host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, too.
The 13th-ranked Wildcats (23-5, 12-5) will try to close out the regular season with one last win on Sunday when they play Cal (10-18, 2-15) at McKale Center. The game tips off at noon.
Most teams would have a hard time getting up for Sunday’s game after Friday’s program-changing upset of No. 4 Stanford.
UA coach Adia Barnes says her team will be ready. So far, the team has shown an ability to focus on the game at hand.
It’s the same approach the Wildcats show in games, putting a missed shot behind them and getting back on defense. Saturday night’s hero, Aari McDonald, missed what would’ve been a game-winner at the end of regulation. Undeterred, she hit the clinching shot in overtime.
Dominique McBryde scored just two points in the first half — and then exploded for 11 in the third quarter. McBryde finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, her first double-double of the season. Three of her rebounds came in the pivotal overtime period.
Perhaps nobody embodies the Wildcats’ ability to move on better than Amari Carter. After attempting just two shots in the second half — and them missing both — Carter knocked down a 3 in the overtime, helping UA to pull ahead. She finished with 10 points and four steals.
McDonald, McBryde and Carter are three of the five players who will participate in Senior Day festivities on Sunday, joining Lucia Alonso and Tee Tee Starks. Starks took part in Senior Day last season before deciding to return for one more year. McDonald, an academic senior with a year of athletic eligibility remaining, has yet to decide whether she’s returning or declaring for the WNBA draft.
The Star talked to all five seniors about their time at Arizona. Here’s what they said:
What is your favorite memory as a Wildcat?
Alonso: “My favorite memory is definitely last year when we won the WNIT. It was pretty special in front of a sold-out McKale. That’s something I’m going to remember forever.”
McDonald: “Sweeping ASU, beating UCLA and Oregon State.”
McBryde: “On the ladder singing ‘We are the Champions’ (after the WNIT title win).”
Carter: “Sweeping ASU.”
Starks: “Winning the WNIT, sweeping ASU and keeping the secret that I was staying another year from coach Adia .”
What have you learned from coach Adia Barnes that you’ll carry with you?
Alonso: “You can change things around if you put in the work. You can make things happen.”
McDonald: “When adversity hits, you’re either going to fold or stand (on) 10 toes and overcome it.”
McBryde: “Whenever times get tough, I’m always saying ‘Bear Down’ to myself. Nothing else has ever resonated with me more than that saying.”
Carter: “Don’t put a ceiling on your goals.”
Starks: “The importance of being active and involved in your community. Giving back, mentoring, volunteering and impacting the lives of others is an important piece in leaving your legacy in this world.”
How has being a Wildcat changed you?
Alonso: “I think I changed a lot, especially my English is way better. I think I’ve grown as a person and as a player. I’m more independent now. On the court, I think now I am more a complete player.“
McDonald: “(It’s) made me mature and helped me grow on and off the court.”
McBryde: “I get to walk out of Arizona as a better leader than how I was when I first got here. I’m entirely a different person.”
Carter: “I’ve been introduced to potential career paths for after my playing days are over.”
Starks: “I think I’ve grown so much as a person during my time here at Arizona. The things I’ve gone through personally and collectively with my teammates has taught me life-long lessons and instilled a level of perseverance and resilience in me that I will forever be grateful for.”
Does it feel strange that Sunday is already Senior Day? Have you thought about when they call your name and you walk out on the court?
Alonso: “It went by so fast. I can’t even believe it. I just remember when I got here my freshman year being in the dorm. I can’t believe know I’m going to be done with it. I think it’s going to be special. I have so many memories and I love playing in McKale. I think it’s going to be special.”
McDonald: “It’s crazy how fast these four years (at Washington and Arizona) have gone by. I am grateful for the woman and basketball player that I have molded into over the years.”
McBryde: “I can remember my first day of college to a T, and my first infamous day as a Wildcat. To see that it’s almost over completely blows my mind. It’s true when they say time flies when you’re having fun.”
Carter: “Five years in college makes it feel pretty real.”
Starks: “It’s bittersweet. I’ve given a lot to be a collegiate athlete. My personal journey has been riddled with adversity. And I’ve been through this once (Senior Day), but this time it’s for real. However, I’m more so excited for my fellow seniors They have gone through a lot to get to this point in their careers and I’m happy to have them as friends and teammates. I’m excited to see the great things they’ll do as they continue on with their lives.”