Five-year maximum contract may run longer than it seems for next UA basketball coach

Miller then put together national contenders in 2013-14 and 2014-15, reaching the Elite Eight in what were his fifth and sixth seasons.

He didn’t need seven years to get there, but he never had to worry about whether or not he would.

That’s because the five-year contract Miller agreed to in 2009 paid him $1.6 million annually from UA plus another $200,000 each from Nike and IMG ... and included the following paragraph:

“At the end of the second Contract Year, if circumstances do not exist that would justify termination for cause, the University’s President and (AD) shall request to the Arizona Board of Regents that the Term be extended for another two Contract Years.”

Done. A five-year contract that effectively was a seven-year contract, except that the final two years were technically subject to the Regents’ “sole legal discretion.”

Miller said at the time that the extra two years did not seal his decision, but then-UA athletic director Jim Livengood made it a point of action.

“That part has been addressed for the most part,” Livengood said. “It was added in terms of discussion. But everything has to be approved by the Board of Regents. All these kinds of things in a sense are a handshake.”