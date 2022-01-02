Flexibility key as Arizona Wildcats return to Pac-12 play on Monday

It’s been a long haul already.

“It was just some time that we needed,” Terry said. “Obviously, we’ve been with each other every day for the last few months, even in the summer, so it was cool to get away from the guys but it was also great to see that excitement of seeing each other again.

“I think it was something that every team should have through the season. There should be a week or two that you get to have some time to yourself, but obviously we’re not going to take away from the main goal. We still want to play and see each other and have a great season.”

‘No issues,’ Lloyd says

While several Colorado players canceled plans to spend Christmas with family and instead quarantined in Boulder, according to Buffzone.com, Lloyd said the Wildcats have remained issue-free and that he didn’t want them to change their holiday plans for cautionary reasons.