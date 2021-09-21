Following passions — and Tommy Lloyd — led Italian coach Ricky Fois to Arizona Wildcats

“In September, they told me they were going to hire somebody else, so I called Tommy, and he told me to come up to Gonzaga, stay there and see if I liked it. I met him the year before at the Final Four when we were just talking international basketball. And then we ended up at U18 (the 2014 European Championships) in Turkey. We were in Konya, which is not an easy place to get to, just 12 Westerners — NBA scouts, some college scouts and Tommy was there. We knew each other already, so we talked and became more friends.”

• Over his five years at Gonzaga, Fois worked his way up to become the Zags’ coordinator of basketball analytics and video operations, all while Lloyd continued to serve as an assistant coach. Among other highlights, the two reached the 2017 Final Four in Phoenix with the Zags.

“It's not a secret that there is a special environment at Gonzaga. This is one of the reasons there's so much success and why people never left. And working with him obviously we went through international guys, made contacts, and we went through a lot of winning. The basketball talk between me, him and coach (Mark) Few was kind of how the relationship developed.