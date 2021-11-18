For Arizona Wildcats, the real season tips off this weekend in Las Vegas

Having inherited almost the entire 2021-22 schedule, including the Main Event games, Lloyd had little say on whether three warm-up type games before a potentially rough neutral court situation was the best early-season plan.

But he’s rolling with it.

“Every year is different. Every team is different,” he said. “With this being my first year, it's been a nice transition and I'll probably give you a better answer Friday after the game on if it was the right thing or not. But it's the next game on the schedule and I'm excited for it. Our guys are excited.”

Shock waves

Instead of keeping up their tradition, the Shockers could have easily started heading south a year ago. Former coach Gregg Marshall left Wichita State just before last season began after a report and subsequent internal investigation over allegations of verbal and physical abuse.

Brown took over on an interim basis but guided the Shockers to a 16-6 record and the American Athletic Conference title. He was a unanimous pick for conference coach of the year award and was rewarded after the season with a five-year contract worth $6 million.