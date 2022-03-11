For Kerr: Arizona fans receive headbands before UA-Colorado game to support injured guard

LAS VEGAS — To support the Kerr Kriisa, Arizona Wildcats fans were given white headbands — a nod to the injured point guard's signature gameday look — as they walked in the doors of T-Mobile Arena for Friday's Pac-12 semifinal game against Colorado.

Approximately 3,000 headbands were handed out at the entrance thanks to a group of UA employees. The giveaways came from UA Foundation President and CEO JP Roczniak, who's in Las Vegas supporting the team.

Kriisa was injured late in Thursday's Pac-12 quarterfinal win over Stanford.

Roczniak got a call early Friday morning from Mark Miller, dean of the UA's James E. Rogers College of Law, who had the idea of getting fans to wear headbands suggested to him. Miller asked Roczniak to find a way to get as many headbands as possible before Arizona played Colorado.

"I told Mark 'I don't know how were going to get that many headbands in Vegas,'" Roczniak said. "He responded 'You can get anything in Vegas.'"

Roczniak called Suddora, a local sportswear store in Paradise, Nevada, and was told there were several thousand white headbands still in stock.