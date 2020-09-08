For Las Vegas native Jack Murphy, Lute Olson went from villain to mentor

That’s what Murphy has always done, since that airplane flight with Olson. Because his parents couldn’t drive from Las Vegas to pick Murphy and his sister up that summer, the siblings rode a camp bus to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and then boarded a quick flight home.

When he sat down, Murphy was startled to see Jerry Tarkanian’s rival sitting next to him — and realizing the silver-haired coach was actually not so bad at all.

“I could not stand Coach Olson at the time because I was a Rebel,” Murphy said. “I was thinking “I hate this guy.’ But then he started talking to me and I talked to him. I loved basketball and he said ‘What grade are you going into?’ I said the ninth. He said ‘What school?’ I said, ‘Durango High School.’

Murphy didn’t quite know it then, but Olson effectively changed his life from that moment on.

“One of my former (Long Beach City College) players, Al La Rocque, is the basketball coach there,” Olson said, according to Murphy. “So when you go there for the first day of school or tryouts, make sure you tell coach La Rocque I sat with you.”