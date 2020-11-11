For Shane Dezonie, signing with Arizona Wildcats is a dream come true

When Shane Dezonie was a freshman at New Jersey’s Hudson Catholic High School in 2017-18, one day stood out.
It wasn’t a game day. It was the day Sean Miller showed up to watch a practice.
“He came for open gym, and it was the biggest open gym of my life,” Dezonie said of the UA coach on Wednesday, after signing a letter-of-intent to play for the Wildcats in 2021-22. “I was like, ‘Wow, Arizona is here.’”
But while Dezonie signed with the Wildcats on Wednesday, his route to Tucson wasn’t exactly a straight line from that day.
For one thing, Miller was actually in Jersey City back then to watch then-Hudson senior Jahvon Quinerly, who had committed to the Wildcats but instead went to Villanova and now plays for Alabama. And Miller didn’t actually start actively recruiting Dezonie until last month. For another, Dezonie still hasn’t even been to Tucson.
But he’s seen enough virtually of McKale Center, and of Miller’s program, to say he’s known that’s where he wanted to be.
For years.
“I always wanted to go to Arizona since I was in eighth grade and seventh grade, because when I was a kid, you don’t really look too much into like how Arizona plays and stuff, you just look at like the jersey colors and how the arena looks,” Dezonie said. “So I fell in love with that.
“And then as high school progressed, I started looking into like the little stuff at Arizona like, ‘Arizona is actually a great place to get to the league and a great school in general.”
Still, Dezonie had no reason to think he’d be wearing a Wildcat uniform until after he transferred to New Hampshire’s Brewster Academy this season while rising into a four-star prospect.
A 6-foot-4-inch, 170-pound product of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, Dezonie played for Hudson Catholic as a freshman and sophomore, and for West Virginia’s Huntington Prep last season while gaining further attention playing club ball with the New York-based PSA Cardinals.
“He plays with sort of a mature, old-school game, sort of like that dude at the rec who knows how to throw his weight around,” 27Sports.com analyst Jerry Meyer said. “He’ll take it to the rim some but he isn’t looking to drive by you – he’s just looking to get some space to get his nice, sweet jumper off.”
Brewster coach Jason Smith calls Dezonie “a versatile prospect who shoots the 3 well and possesses potential to be an elite defender.” He got Dezonie at the beginning of the school year to send him a list of other schools he wanted to be recruited by.
“The first school on my list was Arizona, of course,” Dezonie said. “Then when (Smith) reached out to Coach Miller, it was a smooth process, I guess.”
UA associate head coach Jack Murphy also has a long-term relationship with Smith, and was checking in with him this fall about potentially recruiting Brewster players when Smith recommended he look hard at Dezonie.
Those connections, plus a little film review by Miller that revealed Dezonie as the sort of tough-minded shooting guard he favors, moved things along quickly.
Dezonie received a scholarship offer from Arizona in mid-October, then hosted an “in-home” Zoom visit from Miller to go over the program, watched a few more videos, and committed to the Wildcats on Oct. 25.
That’s all the time he needed.
“It all came together when I came to Brewster,” Dezonie said. “I wouldn’t say l had a feeling I was going to get better schools (to offer) than when I was at Huntington, but I knew I was going to get a school that was the right fit for me and it just happened to be Arizona, my dream school. That was crazy.”
Although the timing of Dezonie’s commitment was a little tricky, that didn’t appear to sap his enthusiasm, either. Dezonie committed two days after Arizona acknowledged receiving its NCAA Notice of Allegations, but he said was not concerned with UA’s pending infractions case, saying “I just want to go there and play ball.”
Dezonie also didn’t appear to mind that Arizona is bringing in two other guards with him in its fall recruiting class.
In fact, Dezonie welcomed sharing the perimeter with Shane Nowell and K.J. Simpson. While Dezonie signed his letter-of-intent at Brewster, Simpson did so later Wednesday morning at a Chatsworth, California, gym, while Nowell was scheduled to do so in a Wednesday afternoon Zoom gathering with family and friends.
“The way I look at it, it’s actually great,” Dezonie said.
“We can all learn from each other. Wherever you go, there’s going to be competition. I feel like it’s going to be the best.”
