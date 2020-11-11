For Shane Dezonie, signing with Arizona Wildcats is a dream come true

UA associate head coach Jack Murphy also has a long-term relationship with Smith, and was checking in with him this fall about potentially recruiting Brewster players when Smith recommended he look hard at Dezonie.

Those connections, plus a little film review by Miller that revealed Dezonie as the sort of tough-minded shooting guard he favors, moved things along quickly.

Dezonie received a scholarship offer from Arizona in mid-October, then hosted an “in-home” Zoom visit from Miller to go over the program, watched a few more videos, and committed to the Wildcats on Oct. 25.

That’s all the time he needed.

“It all came together when I came to Brewster,” Dezonie said. “I wouldn’t say l had a feeling I was going to get better schools (to offer) than when I was at Huntington, but I knew I was going to get a school that was the right fit for me and it just happened to be Arizona, my dream school. That was crazy.”

Although the timing of Dezonie’s commitment was a little tricky, that didn’t appear to sap his enthusiasm, either. Dezonie committed two days after Arizona acknowledged receiving its NCAA Notice of Allegations, but he said was not concerned with UA’s pending infractions case, saying “I just want to go there and play ball.”