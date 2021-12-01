For the second season in a row, coronavirus impacting Wildcats women

Barnes called it "a really hard year" on her players — one that may be starting to ease up.

"They're in a much better space mentally" this season, she said.

Barnes says she tells her players to stay diligent and focused. She has received a booster.

“Although we're all vaccinated … you can't let your guard down," she said. "I feel like younger players — 18-, 20- to 23-year-olds — I think they feel a pretty secure with having the vaccine and not catching it. … (It's) just educating them and enforcing all the time that you need to wear your mask in the grocery store because we have so much more to lose. As a team, to forfeit four games (would) … be devastating right now."

Senior Cate Reese is among the Wildcats players sharing the message with their teammates.

“We have to be really aware of our surroundings and who we're hanging out with and who we're being with, especially now just because we're going to lose a game if we have someone on the team gets COVID and knocks everyone out,” Reese said. “That's really serious, and we don't need a loss without even playing the game. We're just being really careful. I think that's the main thing right now. It's just being safe.”

Rim shot

• Before he died Nov. 22 of leukemia, UA superfan Lino Cordova made a difference. Cordova, along with Barnes, asked UA fans to donate tissue boxes before their Dec. 19 game against Marist. Fans brought 2,700 of them — a figure that was matched by Costco for a total of 5,400. The tissues were donated to Banner-University Medical Center's Pediatric Unit on Wednesday.