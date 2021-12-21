Former Arizona assistant Justin Gainey prepares Tennessee to face Wildcats

“With Christian, I was with him every step of the way and (his success) doesn't surprise me because of how hard he works,” Gainey said. “He's naturally gifted. He has a lot of tools, but he also has a great work ethic and he loves Arizona. He wants to be there, and I think that's huge. His freshman year, he didn't play a lot and it would have been easy for him to say, 'Man, I'm transferring.' A lot of guys in his situation would have left. But he was so engrained into the program, and believes so much in it that it never crossed his mind or his sister and support systems.

“He never flinched, the Oregon game and all that stuff. He just kept getting better, kept working. And now he is one of the best big guys in the country. Especially when you talk about a defensive big, there's not a lot better than him.”

Nnaji shot into the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Koloko was also rising, the way Gainey described it.

Just a lot more quietly.