Former Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson will be re-inducted into the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in November .
Olson was already inducted into the Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, when the newly formed organization immediately pulled in the college coaches who had already been named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Olson was a 2002 inductee of the Naismith Hall of Fame.
Because so many coaches were moved to the college hall of fame in 2006, the organization decided to re-honor them with subsequent honors in a more spread-out fashion. Olson will be honored Nov. 24 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Olson will join former coaches Homer Drew and Rick Majerus and a handful of players, including former UNLV star Larry Johnson. Arizona legend Sean Elliott was inducted into the hall last year.
Olson, 84, coached the Wildcats from 1982-83 to 2006-07. Over those 24 seasons, he was 587-190 (.755) while taking UA to the NCAA tournament 22 times, including four Final Fours and the 1997 national championship. Earlier, he took Iowa to five straight NCAA tournaments, including the 1980 Final Four.
At Arizona, Olson produced 35 players taken in the NBA Draft, including 14 lottery picks, before taking the 2007-08 season off and permanently retiring in Oct. 2008 amid health concerns.
Since retiring, Olson has been a regular at UA home games until this season. In February, UA announced Olson had been hospitalized with a stroke.
Last April, UA honored Olson by placing a statue of him on the north side of McKale Center. He is shown beaming while holding the 1997 national championship trophy.
“I think it’s a great tribute to the players who went through this program, because I didn’t make one basket,” Olson said.