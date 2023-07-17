It's official: Azuolas Tubelis will spend his first professional basketball season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Arizona star and undrafted forward joined the Sixers for NBA Summer League and agreed to a two-way contract last month. Tubelis officially signed a two-way contract, which could be worth up to $500,000, on Monday.

The Lithuanian standout will be shuttled between the Sixers and the Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia's G League affiliate.

At NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Tubelis, who is the seventh player in Pac-12 history to lead the conference in scoring and rebounding, averaged three points and two rebounds in 10.1 minutes per game.

“He has a knack for getting stuff done, whether it’s in the paint, the basket, transition,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said of Tubelis last month. “Zu might not be the guy initiating everything or making all the highlights or making a bunch of jump shots, but he’s kind of the receiving end of a lot of those plays. He can just catch the ball and lay it up, and there’s a value in that. That’s a lot harder to do than people think.