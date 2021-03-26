Former Arizona forward Ira Lee transferring to George Washington

Former Arizona forward Ira Lee announced he will transfer to George Washington.
After spending four seasons with the Wildcats but playing a reduced role this season, Lee announced he was leaving Arizona immediately after its season ended in March 1. All participants this season were given an extra year of eligibility.
LA🛫D.C. gotta bring the show to the east 🧘🏽♂️⚡️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/soiD601tho— Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) March 26, 2021
Lee posted his decision to head to George Washington on Twitter on Friday.
The Wildcats are also losing two other transfers this spring, guards Terrell Brown and Jemarl Baker, but still have a full roster of 13 players lined up for next season. Brown announced Thursday he will play for Washington next season.
Lee played in 113 games for the Wildcats over four years — and eight starts, including Arizona's home finale win against Washington. Lee finished his career averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game mostly as a reserve power forward.
The 6-foot-8-inch, 245-pound Los Angeles native signed with the Wildcats' star-studded recruiting class 2017 that featured top NBA draft pick Deandre Ayton, four-star New York guard Brandon Randolph, five-star wing Emmanuel Akot and Phoenix-area guard Alex Barcello. Ayton and Randolph turned pro, while Akot and Barcello transferred before the 2019-20 season, so Lee was the only member of the '17 class to play at the UA for four years.
When Lee was honored on Senior Day, he was the first four-year scholarship player to participate in the ceremony since Dusan Ristic and Parker Jackson-Cartwright in 2018.
Lee also dealt with personal life struggles during his time at the UA. In 2018, Lee was arrested for DUI, and was suspended for Arizona's home opener against Houston Baptist. The day before his arrest, Lee's grandmother died. Arizona coach Sean Miller said then that Lee was "hit with more in the last three or four months than a lot of people are going to be hit with in their entire lifetime.”
After growing from his tribulations, Lee returned to the Wildcats' rotation and finished his four-year career at the UA.
