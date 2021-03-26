Former Arizona forward Ira Lee transferring to George Washington

Former Arizona forward Ira Lee announced he will transfer to George Washington.

After spending four seasons with the Wildcats but playing a reduced role this season, Lee announced he was leaving Arizona immediately after its season ended in March 1. All participants this season were given an extra year of eligibility.

LA🛫D.C. gotta bring the show to the east 🧘🏽‍♂️⚡️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/soiD601tho — Ira Lee 🇰🇷👲🏽 (@iramandoesit) March 26, 2021

Lee posted his decision to head to George Washington on Twitter on Friday.

The Wildcats are also losing two other transfers this spring, guards Terrell Brown and Jemarl Baker, but still have a full roster of 13 players lined up for next season. Brown announced Thursday he will play for Washington next season.

Lee played in 113 games for the Wildcats over four years — and eight starts, including Arizona's home finale win against Washington. Lee finished his career averaging 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game mostly as a reserve power forward.