Former Arizona women's basketball forward Lauren Ware announced on Monday that she will transfer to Texas A&M after three seasons with the Wildcats.

Ware was a part of the barrage of transfer portal departures from Arizona in March, along with guard Madison Conner (TCU), former McDonald's All-American Paris Clark (Virginia), wing Lauren Fields (West Virginia) and guard Lemyah Hylton (Miami).

Ware, a 6-5 post player from Bismarck, North Dakota, initially signed on to play both basketball and volleyball at Arizona, but decided to focus on basketball. In the two seasons Ware played, she averaged 4.8 points and four rebounds per game. Her UA career was disrupted by a season-ending patellar tendon injury.