The Arizona-West Virginia connection remains strong in the transfer portal.

A year after Arizona nabbed former Mountaineer Esmery Martinez from the transfer portal, West Virginia picked up a commitment from ex-Wildcats guard and graduate transfer Lauren Fields on Tuesday. The Wildcats have also signed former West Virginia forward Isis Beh for the upcoming season.

But wait, there's more. Former Arizona women's basketball director of operations Kayla Scott took the same role at West Virginia, it was announced on Tuesday. Ex-Wildcats assistant coach Erin Grant is currently on staff at WVU.

Fields, a 5-9 guard from Shawnee, Oklahoma, averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds and shot 34.7% from 3-point range in her last season at Arizona. Before her time at Arizona, Fields played three seasons at Oklahoma State and was a Second Team All-Big-12 selection in 2022.