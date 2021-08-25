Former Arizona guard, staffer Justin Coleman joins Tennessee Tech staff

Former Arizona guard and graduate assistant Justin Coleman has been named Tennessee Tech's new director of basketball operations.

The "DBO" positions are typically next in line for a coaching role on the floor, putting Coleman on a track to become a fulltime college coach, something he expressed interest in as an Arizona player.

After playing for Alabama and Samford as an undergraduate, Coleman committed to Arizona and played the 2018-19 season as UA's starting point guard and fourth-leading scorer.

Coleman then stayed on Sean Miller's staff as a graduate assistant in 2019-20 and 2020-21. He finished his master's degree in education in 2019 and has been working on a dissertation over the past two academic years.