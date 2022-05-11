 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Arizona PG Justin Coleman accepts coaching role at Tennessee

University of Arizona vs Oregon (copy)

Justin Coleman looks for room down the middle of the lane against Oregon in the second half of their Pac-12 game at McKale Center, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The next chapter in Justin Coleman's coaching career will be in Knoxville, Tennessee. 

The former Arizona Wildcats point guard accepted an assistant director of player development role on Rick Barnes' staff at Tennessee. 

Coleman, who averaged 8.9 points and 3.8 assists in his lone season at Arizona in 2019, spent the following two seasons as a graduate manager under then head coach Sean Miller. Coleman was recently the director of basketball operations at Tennessee Tech. 

The Birmingham, Alabama will make his return to Tucson this year, when the UA and Tennessee face off at McKale Center in the final game of their home-and-home series, which still has yet to be scheduled. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Be the first to know

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

