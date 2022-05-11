Former Arizona PG Justin Coleman accepts coaching role at Tennessee

The next chapter in Justin Coleman's coaching career will be in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The former Arizona Wildcats point guard accepted an assistant director of player development role on Rick Barnes' staff at Tennessee.

Coleman, who averaged 8.9 points and 3.8 assists in his lone season at Arizona in 2019, spent the following two seasons as a graduate manager under then head coach Sean Miller. Coleman was recently the director of basketball operations at Tennessee Tech.

The Birmingham, Alabama will make his return to Tucson this year, when the UA and Tennessee face off at McKale Center in the final game of their home-and-home series, which still has yet to be scheduled.

