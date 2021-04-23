Former Arizona point guard James Akinjo transferring to Baylor

Akinjo was central to the Wildcats’ success last season, averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 40.8% from 3-point range. But he might not have as much of a featured offensive role next season, if Kerr Kriisa, Bennedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry all built on their freshman seasons.

Akinjo also appeared to have a strong bond with former UA coach Sean Miller, who was fired on April 7. Miller repeatedly called Akinjo the Wildcats' "heart and soul" last season, while Akinjo was among the Wildcats posting to social media after Miller was fired on April 7.

“Appreciate BIG CAT!! My guy,” Akinjo said on Instagram.

Akinjo’s commitment to Baylor might improve the Wildcats' chances of landing four-star 2021 point guard TyTy Washington of Phoenix Compass Prep, since Baylor was also one of Washington’s six finalists.

Washington is also considering Kansas, Kentucky, LSU and Oregon, and told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi that new UA coach Tommy Lloyd has been FaceTiming him twice a day, and that playing near home would be convenient for his family.