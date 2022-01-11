Former Arizona signee KJ Simpson says Colorado fits him 'perfectly'

And even before Simpson announced his commitment to Arizona in August 2020 via Instagram, he knew the Buffaloes would still be an option. Simpson said he called every coach he turned down and wound up having a memorable phone call with Colorado coach Tad Boyle.

“It went really well,” Simpson said. “He just let me know if stuff didn’t work out, he would still be there. And surprisingly enough, with Coach (Miller) getting fired, it was crazy that it happened. Coach Boyle was the first person to contact me — and he was saying the same exact thing. That really stood out a lot.”

In between, Simpson spoke with Lloyd. While Simpson had a reserved scholarship at Arizona, both sides were unfamiliar with each other.

“We had a respectful conversation,” Simpson said. “It was kind of tough because he couldn’t really tell me what my role would be because he never recruited me. He recruited one of my teammates when he was at Gonzaga but he never got to see me play, never went out to recruit me so he didn’t know too much about me.

“So it was a respectful, cool conversation. We just decided that it wasn’t going to work out.”