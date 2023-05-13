End of an era most likely.

After the Golden State Warriors' series-ending loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the playoffs on Friday, former Arizona Wildcat Andre Iguodala is expected to retire from the NBA after 19 seasons.

The forward will be the last Lute Olson-coached Wildcat to play in the NBA, a streak that started 38 years ago in 1985. Thirty-four Wildcats coached by the late coaching icon were NBA draft picks. Several of them, including Iguodala, have gone on to excel in coaching and broadcasting, among other occupations.

Iguodala signed a one-year deal with the Warriors last summer and hinted on his "Point Forward" podcast that he would retire at the conclusion of the 2023 season. Iguodala indirectly told Warriors teammate Stephen Curry, “I’m letting you know now, Steph, this is the last one."

Following his one season at Arizona, where he was an All-Pac-10 selection, "Iggy" was drafted ninth overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2004 NBA Draft, before he averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over his 19-year career.

In his last season in Philadelphia, Iguodala posted an average of 12.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game, and was named an Eastern Conference All-Star. Later that year, Iguodala won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Iguodala then played two seasons with the Denver Nuggets prior to a three-team trade that sent Iguodala to Golden State; he was an NBA All-Defensive Team selection in 2014.

The following season, fellow ex-Wildcat Steve Kerr was named head coach of the Warriors and Golden State went to beat the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers squad in the NBA Finals; Iguodala was named Finals MVP. The Golden State dynasty won four championships in six appearances with Iguodala on the roster.

Iguodala went to six consecutive NBA Finals — five with Golden State and one with the Miami Heat during the pandemic-influenced "bubble" in 2020. Iguodala was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, but the two came to an agreement to allow him to train away from the team until the team could find the right trade package. Iguodala was traded to the Heat in February of 2020.

Iguodala returned to the Warriors for two seasons, albeit dealt with several injuries and played in 39 total games. In 2019, Iguodala released his book, "The Sixth: A Memoir."