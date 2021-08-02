Former Arizona Wildcat Solomon Hill re-signs with Atlanta Hawks on 1-year deal

The small forward and Arizona Wildcat re-signed with the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Details of Hill's contract is unknown.

Hill joined the Hawks for the 2020-21 season after playing for the Miami Heat during their run to the 2020 NBA Finals. In his first season with the Hawks, Hill averaged 4.5 points and three rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.