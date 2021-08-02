Former Arizona Wildcat Solomon Hill re-signs with Atlanta Hawks on 1-year deal

Solomon Hill isn't going anywhere.
The small forward and Arizona Wildcat re-signed with the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Details of Hill's contract is unknown.
Free agent F Solomon Hill has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Atlanta Hawks, source tells ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 2, 2021
Hill joined the Hawks for the 2020-21 season after playing for the Miami Heat during their run to the 2020 NBA Finals. In his first season with the Hawks, Hill averaged 4.5 points and three rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game.
Hill, a 2013 first-round pick, is entering his 11th season in the NBA.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Justin Spears
Sports producer
Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.