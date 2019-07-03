As the NBA offseason continues, another former Arizona Wildcat is on the move. This time, free agent point guard T.J. McConnell agreed to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Indiana becomes McConnell's second NBA team since joining the Philadelphia 76ers as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2015. In Philadelphia, McConnell averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 assists per game as a reserve point guard.
McConnell will likely serve as Indiana's backup point guard after the Pacers signed former Milwaukee Bucks standout Malcolm Brogdon to an $85 million contract. The Pacers also have former UCLA Bruin Aaron Holiday, who just finished up his rookie season. T.J. Warren, Jeremy Lamb and Edmond Sumner are other guards in Indiana's backcourt.
For the 27-year-old McConnell, he's expected to earn a base salary of just over $3.4 million in 2019-20 and $3.5 million during the 2020-21 season. In Philadelphia, McConnell earned $1.6 million in 2019.
McConnell becomes the latest NBA Wildcat to move to a new team this summer. Golden State traded 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies to create cap space in order to complete the sign-and-trade deal for guard D'Angelo Russell. Earlier Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Hawks traded former Pacer and New Orleans Pelican Solomon Hill to the Memphis Grizzlies for Chandler Parsons.