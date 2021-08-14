 Skip to main content
Former Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee suffers knee injury, expected to miss 8 months

Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) aims for a dunk as the Wildcats run through their pre-game drills before tipping off against USC in their Pac 12 game at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., January 7, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcats forward Ira Lee suffered a season-ending knee injury and will have to wait until the 2022-23 season to begin his post-UA career. 

Lee, who transferred to George Washington of the Atlantic-10 Conference, told the Star on Saturday that he ruptured his patella tendon in his knee playing pickup basketball and will be out for the next eight months. 

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Lee was a part of Sean Miller's star-studded 2017 class headlined by Phoenix Suns star center Deandre Ayton. Arizona's '17 class also included five-star forward Emmanuel Akot (now at Boise State), BYU star guard Alex Barcello and four-star wing Brandon Randolph, who's a journeyman in the G League. 

In four seasons at Arizona, Lee averaged 3.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, mostly as a reserve power forward or occasionally a small-ball center. 

With Lee medically redshirting this season, he'll have one more year of eligibility as a graduate transfer and will play the following season for the Colonials. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

